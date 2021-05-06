EU Countries Agree to Open Up to Israeli Tourists

The European Union on Thursday added Israel to the list of countries who’s citizens will be allowed to visit for leisure, as Europe seeks to revive travel and salvage summer tourism from tough COVID-19 restrictions.

Reopening to Israeli tourists comes as the EU is moving to ease its current blanket ban on non-essential travel from foreign countries, with only a handful of exceptions, including Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand, as well as China, as long as entry permits are reciprocal.

European countries such as Greece and Cyprus have already made the move to welcome Israeli tourists who are vaccinated, have recovered from the virus or test negative.