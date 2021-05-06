Thursday, May 6th | 24 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Fury as Law Professor Compares ‘Vaccine Passports’ With Nazi Persecution of Jews During Michigan House of Representatives Hearing

US Senator Says Trump Was Wrong to Cut UNRWA Funds After Tour of Facility in Jordan, Program ‘Had Nothing to Do With Politics’

A Jewish Artist Finds Hope Amid COVID and a Life in Entertainment

Nuclear Deal Possible Soon if Iran Takes ‘Political Decision,’ Says US Official

Transgender Israelis Detained by Egypt at Sinai Border Because ‘We Didn’t Look Female’

‘Shtisel’ Cast Members Teach Fans Common Yiddish Phrases Used in the Show

Spanish Woman Charged After Shin Bet Uncovers Conspiracy by Palestinian NGOs to Divert European Government Funds to Terror Organization

Practicing Feminism While White

Swiss Neo-Nazi Fined for ‘Outrageous’ Antisemitic Speech Accusing Jews of Starting Two World Wars

The Book of Ruth: A Zionist Story for Shavuot

May 6, 2021 10:35 am
0

EU Countries Agree to Open Up to Israeli Tourists

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People enjoy a Sunday at the beach as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease around the country, in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy, May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

The European Union on Thursday added Israel to the list of countries who’s citizens will be allowed to visit for leisure, as Europe seeks to revive travel and salvage summer tourism from tough COVID-19 restrictions.

Reopening to Israeli tourists comes as the EU is moving to ease its current blanket ban on non-essential travel from foreign countries, with only a handful of exceptions, including Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand, as well as China, as long as entry permits are reciprocal.

European countries such as Greece and Cyprus have already made the move to welcome Israeli tourists who are vaccinated, have recovered from the virus or test negative.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.