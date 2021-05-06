Israel Apprehends Suspect Accused of Tapuach Junction Attack

i24 News – Israel’s Shin Ben internal security agency said early Thursday a Palestinian suspect in Sunday’s deadly Tapuah Junction terror attack was caught in the West Bank town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah.

Security authorities arrested the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Muntasir Shalabi from the village Turmus Ayya, in a raid early Wednesday afternoon.

Shalabi is accused of carrying out a drive-by shooting at Tapuach Junction, a major intersection in the West Bank, along with other Palestinians arrested this week. He is not known to be affiliated with any militant group, according to the Shin Bet.

Israel said it had identified the vehicle used in the attack on Monday in the village of Aqraba, near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

The announcement came shortly after one of the three 19-year-old victims of the attack, Yehuda Guetta of Jerusalem, died of his wounds on Wednesday. Another victim, Benaya Peretz of Beit She’an, is in critical condition at the Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikva.

The attack comes amid an upsurge in violence, with an attempted stabbing attack earlier this week at the Gush Etzion Junction, near Bethlehem

Tensions have risen between Israel and Palestinians since the start of Ramadan in April, with clashes reported in Jerusalem and rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.