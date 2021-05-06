Lapid, Bennett Aim to Form a Government Within a Week

i24 News – Israel’s Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett starting Thursday plan to participate in negotiations to form a unity government with the aim to have a coalition in place within a week.

On Wednesday, President Reuven Rivlin handed the second mandate to Lapid after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to put together a coalition before his time expired. Lapid has 28 days to form a government with his mandate sunsetting on June 2.

Netanyahu opposes a Lapid-Bennett unity government, vowing that more members of Knesset would join Yamina MK Amichai Chikli, who on Wednesday announced his opposition to a unity government that includes the left.

Lapid has stated previously that as part of an agreement for a unity government that he was willing to allow Bennett to serve as prime minister first in a rotation deal.

Related coverage Transgender Israelis Detained by Egypt at Sinai Border Because ‘We Didn’t Look Female’ Two transgender Israelis were detained by Egyptian border guards in the Sinai on Thursday, reportedly because they did not appear...

Both Lapid and Bennett have warned of the dangers to Israeli society of an unprecedented fifth round of elections should a government fail to be formed.

So far, a total of 56 MKs have recommended Lapid for prime minister, including Gideon Sa’ar’s right-of-center New Hope party.

Lapid and Bennett need the backing of a minimum of 61 MKs in the 120-member parliament in order to form a unity government.