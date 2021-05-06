Thursday, May 6th | 25 Iyyar 5781

May 6, 2021 1:20 pm
‘Shtisel’ Cast Members Teach Fans Common Yiddish Phrases Used in the Show

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Actor Michael Aloni, dressed as his “Shtisel” character Akiva Shtisel, as he tries to translate the meaning of “Defekte.” Photo: Screenshot.

Cast members of the popular Israeli television series “Shtisel” explained some of the common Yiddish phrases used in the show in a short clip unloaded onto Instagram last week.

The show’s official Instagram page posted the 3-minute clip to make fans smile as part of the social media initiative, #makeyousmilemonday. The video features the show’s entire main cast: Michael Aloni, Shira Haas, Yoav Rotman, Zohar Strauss, Neta Riskin, Sasson Gabai and Dov Glickman. Their Yiddish skills were put to the test and some of the cast members failed, by forgetting the meaning of various Yiddish words from the series.

Gabai also revealed in the clip that he pushed for his common catchphrase in the show to be said more often in season three.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shtisel Official (@shtiselofficial)

The third season of the Hebrew-language show premiered on Netflix on March 25. The show revolves around a Haredi family, the Shtisels, living in Jerusalem.

