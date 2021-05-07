Gunned-Down Palestinian Terrorists Were En Route to Carry Out ‘Major’ Attack in Israel

i24 News – The Palestinian terrorists gunned down by Israeli security forces on Friday were set out to perpetrate a “major” terrorist attack within Israel, security officials said.

The firefight broke outside a Border Police base near the West Bank-Israel border by the northern Palestinian city of Jenin.

Israeli border policemen were inspecting a bus of Palestinian workers crossing into Israel illegally when the terrorists opened fire; Israeli troops killed two members of the terror cell and critically wounded the third.

There were no casualties among Israeli troops.

Related coverage Van Morrison Evokes Antisemitic Trope With New Song ‘They Own the Media’ Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison debuted a new song on Thursday titled "They Own the Media," evoking an age-old antisemitic trope...

“The sharp and professional actions of the border police officers helped prevent a major terrorist attack,” the head of the IDF’s Central Command Tamir Yadai said.

The three members of the terror cell were reportedly trying to reach the Israeli capital of Jerusalem.

The attack follows the overnight detention of a woman with a knife in the West Bank city of Hebron, at the Cave of the Patriarchs, as well as overnight clashes in Jerusalem’s east.

It also comes as Israel Police brace for more unrest in Jerusalem after prayers on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.