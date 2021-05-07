‘I’m the Annoying Mom’: Gal Gadot Talks Parenting With Conan O’Brien, Teaches Him Hebrew

Israeli actress Gal Gadot said her two daughters think of her as a typical mom, even though she plays superhero and princess of the Amazonians, Diana, in the “Wonder Woman” films.

“In reality, I’m the annoying mom who doesn’t let them have enough screen time and says no all the time. I’m that type of person,” she told Conan O’Brien while on his talk show Tuesday. “To them, it’s not like I’m Wonder Woman. Only when there’s friends around I’m still cool, but we’ll see how long that’s gonna last.”

Gadot is pregnant with her third daughter and when the “CONAN” host asked how he could give her well wishes on her third pregnancy in Hebrew, she taught him how to say b‘hatzlacha.

O’Brien also commended Gadot on her new National Geographic series “IMPACT with Gal Gadot,” which highlights extraordinary women making changes in their communities. O’Brien praised the “role models” featured in the show and said he hopes his 17-year-old daughter, Neve, will look up to Gadot and other women who have made differences in the world.

He said about Neve, “I see how influenced she is by seeing and meeting other really impressive women. And whenever I get a chance I try to introduce her to anybody I can — Michelle Obama, you — anyone who my daughter can see, so that she knows she can accomplish pretty much anything in this life. And ‘IMPACT’ is really a great idea. You’re highlighting women who are superheroes because they live in the real world and are making themselves excellent examples for young women out there.”

Gadot replied, “Whenever I speak to these women I’m like ‘You’re the true heroes.’ I read lines and I’m being hanged on the wire and all that, but you are true, true life heroes and I’m very grateful that they let us share their stories….Good stories have the power to [make] change.”

Gadot also spoke about working with her husband Yaron Varsano, with whom she owns the Pilot Wave production company, and her upcoming role as late actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr.