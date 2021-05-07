Two Palestinian Terrorists Killed After Firing on Israeli Base in West Bank

Three Palestinian gunmen shot at an Israeli border police base in the West Bank on Friday, drawing Israeli fire that killed two of the Palestinians and critically wounded the third, border police said.

There were no reports of Israeli injuries in the incident at the Salem base, near the West Bank-Israel border by the northern Palestinian city of Jenin.

Border police said in a statement that the three Palestinians “fired at the base’s gate, (and) border police officers and an (Israeli military) soldier responded by firing and neutralizing” them.

Three guns, three knives and bullets were seized at the scene, the statement said. The injured Palestinian was evacuated to a hospital in Afula, in northern Israel, the statement added.

There has been a recent increase in violence and tension in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem. On Wednesday, Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes near the Palestinian city of Nablus, and an Israeli teen who had been shot earlier in the week by an alleged Palestinian gunman died of his injuries.

In eastern Jerusalem, there is mounting tension ahead of Jerusalem Day on Monday, Israel’s annual commemoration of its 1967 capture of the eastern parts of the city, which falls this year during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.