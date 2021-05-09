Monday, May 10th | 28 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF: Iron Dome Intercepts Gaza Rocket Fired Into Israel’s South

Newly Reelected London Mayor Sadiq Khan Thanks Jewish Community

Thirty-Five Fires in Israel’s South as Gaza Terrorists Launch Incendiary Balloons

IDF Chief of Staff Beefs Up Forces in West Bank as Tensions Escalate

Israel and South Korea to Sign Free Trade Pact

Jordan Criticizes Israel Over Temple Mount Clashes

Arabs Riot, Stone Police Following Dawn Prayers on the Temple Mount

Israel Strikes Hamas Military Post After Rocket Launch From Gaza

Singer Omer Adam Partnering With Europe-Israel Group and Swiss Fund Lian Group to Build $120 Million Underground Data Center

Netanyahu: Israel Will Not Allow Extremists to Disrupt Calm in Jerusalem

May 9, 2021 11:41 am
0

Israel Strikes Hamas Military Post After Rocket Launch From Gaza

avatar by JNS.org

A rocket is launched into the Mediterranean Sea, from the Gaza Strip, Dec. 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

JNS.org – The Israeli Air Force struck a Hamas military post in southern Gaza early Sunday morning in response to a rocket fired into Israel from the Strip late Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces reported.

“Terror has consequences,” the IDF later tweeted.

The rocket, which the IDF said landed in an open field, was launched as riots continued along the Gaza-Israel border fence and in Jerusalem.

The above incidents came on the heels of the resumption on Thursday of incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza on Israeli communities along the border, with Israeli firefighters having to battle the blazes in fields surrounding Kibbutz Kissufim.

Gaza-based terrorists fired multiple projectiles at Israel late last month, a day after launching a 36-rocket barrage at the Jewish state in the worst flareup in months.

Rockets fired at Sderot and Kibbutz Nirim in southern Israel triggered sirens, sending residents scrambling for bomb shelters. Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense system intercepted the rocket headed for Sderot, while the second rocket landed in an open area near the security fence, according to the Israeli military. A third projectile failed to cross the border, detonating inside the Gaza Strip.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.