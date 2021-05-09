Sunday, May 9th | 27 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF: Iron Dome Intercepts Gaza Rocket Fired Into Israel’s South

Newly Reelected London Mayor Sadiq Khan Thanks Jewish Community

Thirty-Five Fires in Israel’s South as Gaza Terrorists Launch Incendiary Balloons

IDF Chief of Staff Beefs Up Forces in West Bank as Tensions Escalate

Israel and South Korea to Sign Free Trade Pact

Jordan Criticizes Israel Over Temple Mount Clashes

Arabs Riot, Stone Police Following Dawn Prayers on the Temple Mount

Israel Strikes Hamas Military Post After Rocket Launch From Gaza

Singer Omer Adam Partnering With Europe-Israel Group and Swiss Fund Lian Group to Build $120 Million Underground Data Center

Netanyahu: Israel Will Not Allow Extremists to Disrupt Calm in Jerusalem

May 9, 2021 3:01 pm
0

Thirty-Five Fires in Israel’s South as Gaza Terrorists Launch Incendiary Balloons

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A part of a wheat field goes in flames after Palestinians in Gaza sent incendiary balloons over the border near Nir Am, southern Israel May 9, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

At least 35 fires broke out in southern Israel on Sunday, as terrorists from Gaza launched incendiary balloons at the Jewish state in the midst of a late spring heatwave.

Israeli news site Walla reported that the fires were bad enough to shut down train service between the cities of Ashkelon and Netivot, and that one incendiary device landed on the train tracks.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service said that they had beefed up forces in the south, and were working with various organizations — including the JNF — as well as volunteers and IDF soldiers, in order to contain the fires.

Shmulik Friedman, commander of the Service’s southern district, toured the area in order to make a situation assessment.

The primary epicenter of the fires was Kibbutz Be’eri near the Gaza border, where substantial areas were burned, the Nature and Parks Authority said. There were also fires in the area of the city of Sderot.

The Service recommended against hiking or other activities in the area, due to the extreme weather conditions.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.