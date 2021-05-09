Thirty-Five Fires in Israel’s South as Gaza Terrorists Launch Incendiary Balloons

At least 35 fires broke out in southern Israel on Sunday, as terrorists from Gaza launched incendiary balloons at the Jewish state in the midst of a late spring heatwave.

Israeli news site Walla reported that the fires were bad enough to shut down train service between the cities of Ashkelon and Netivot, and that one incendiary device landed on the train tracks.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service said that they had beefed up forces in the south, and were working with various organizations — including the JNF — as well as volunteers and IDF soldiers, in order to contain the fires.

Shmulik Friedman, commander of the Service’s southern district, toured the area in order to make a situation assessment.

The primary epicenter of the fires was Kibbutz Be’eri near the Gaza border, where substantial areas were burned, the Nature and Parks Authority said. There were also fires in the area of the city of Sderot.

The Service recommended against hiking or other activities in the area, due to the extreme weather conditions.