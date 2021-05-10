Monday, May 10th | 28 Iyyar 5781

May 10, 2021 11:55 am
Actor Josh Peck Bombarded With ‘Free Palestine’ Comments on ‘Shabbat Shalom’ Instagram Post With Son

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Josh Peck. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

An Instagram post uploaded by Jewish actor Josh Peck on Friday was flooded with pro-Palestinian comments, including some that called for the destruction of Israel.

The 34-year-old former Nickelodeon star, best known for his starring role in “Drake & Josh,” posted a picture of himself with his son Max wishing everyone “Shabbat shalom,” each wearing a kippah. While many in the comments section responded with the same well wishes, others posted a series of Palestinian flag emojis and messages such as “Leave palestine alone,” “#freepalestine” and “Israel must be destroyed.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck)

The wave of responses was first reported by StopAntisemitism.org.

Peck has not been shy about his Jewish heritage on social media. He’s previously shared photos of him celebrating Hanukkah and Passover, and said at a 2016 event “I’m proud to be Jewish.” He had a self-described “ultra-Reform” bar mitzvah and said during an interview “You inherently feel Jewish no matter what. Where I draw my spirituality from is still being decided. But culturally I feel it’s very much a part of my core.”

