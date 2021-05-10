Monday, May 10th | 28 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Seven-Month-Old Girl Saved From Palestinian Stone-Throwers by Her Stuffed Toy Bear

Major American Jewish Group Condemns Renewed Palestinian Violence Against Israel

Family of Jerusalem Home Struck by Rocket: ‘We Told Them it Was Just an Exercise Until They Saw the Smoke’

EU’s Borrell Says Iran Nuclear Talks Moving to Crucial Stage

Fatah, Hamas Engaging in Incitement to Stoke Jerusalem Violence: Watchdog Groups

Hamas Fires Rocket Barrage at Jerusalem, Southern Israel as IDF Strikes Terror Targets in Gaza

Media Misses the Real Story as Palestinians Riot on Temple Mount

Oscar Nominee Apologizes for Participating in Antisemitic Chat on Clubhouse App

Ah, Jerusalem!

Amid Palestinian Violence and Terror, Canada and the EU Must Stand With Israel

May 10, 2021 12:29 pm
0

Amid Palestinian Violence and Terror, Canada and the EU Must Stand With Israel

avatar by Avi Benlolo

Opinion

A Palestinian man prays as Israeli police gather during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 7, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

As Israel is rocked by violent Palestinian protests in Jerusalem and in various parts of the country, Canada and the European Union (EU) must stand with its friend and ally.

As a democracy, Israel preserves and protects the right of all its citizens to worship freely, and without violence. Over the last number of days, a number of extremist Palestinian worshipers and rioters at the Al-Aqsa mosque began throwing rocks and molotov cocktails at police officers, injuring dozens, and trying to incite further violence. No nation would tolerate this behavior.

At the same time, rockets from Gaza (which is run by Hamas) are being launched at Israeli towns and cities, impacting and targeting innocent citizens who live in the southern part of the country. This follows a number of terrorist-related incidents, including — just a few days ago — shooting attacks by Palestinians against Israeli civilians. A 19 year-old Jewish student was murdered in one attack. And Israeli security forces recently stopped another major, planned Palestinian terror attack.

Canada issued a press statement on May 8th raising concern about the escalation, but not denouncing Palestinian violence and the injuries sustained by the Israeli police services. Canada is a close friend of Israel and its commitment to peace and a two-state solution is welcomed.

Related coverage

May 10, 2021 12:50 pm
0

Media Misses the Real Story as Palestinians Riot on Temple Mount

On Friday, thousands of Muslim worshipers chanted violent slogans while rioting on the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site, also location...

At the same time, Canada and our EU partners must take a principled stand in support of Israel and denounce the unfounded Palestinian rioting and violence.

In recent days, Canada has taken the moral high road by declaring it would boycott the anti-Israel Durban IV conference, joining America and Australia. This is an important and ethical stand against antisemitism and unfair bullying of Israel. Similarly, the world community must pressure the Palestinian Authority and Hamas to immediately cease and desist all incitement and violence against Israel, and help calm the situation.

Avi Benlolo is a Canadian human rights activist, and the former president and CEO of Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.