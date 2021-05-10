Monday, May 10th | 28 Iyyar 5781

May 10, 2021 9:20 am
Canada Joins US, Australia in Steering Clear of Events Related to 20 Years of Durban

avatar by JNS.org

A view of the Toronto area, which is home to Canada’s largest Jewish community. Photo: John Vetterli via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Canadian government said on Thursday that it will not participate in upcoming events marking the 20th anniversary of a UN-sponsored anti-racism conference that singled out Israel for criticism.

The announcement was made on the same day that Australia said it would not attend and three days after the United States said it won’t participate in Durban IV, which is set for Sept. 22 in New York.

“Canada remains committed, at home and abroad, including at the UN, to advancing human rights, inclusion and combating antisemitism, Islamophobia and systemic racism in all its forms,” said Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Grantly Franklin. “Canada opposes initiatives at the United Nations and in other multilateral forums that unfairly single out and target Israel for criticism.”

He added that “Canada is concerned that the Durban process has and continues to be used to push for anti-Israel sentiment and as a forum for antisemitism.”

