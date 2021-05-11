Tuesday, May 11th | 1 Sivan 5781

May 11, 2021 5:44 pm
0

‘All the Glass Shattered, It Was All Burned’: Witnesses Recount Rocket Attack on Holon Bus That Wounded Five-Year-Old Girl

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A member of the security forces stands at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Rockets striking the Tel Aviv suburb of Holon on Tuesday night injured four people, including a five-year-old girl, after a direct hit on a bus in the city, with those present describing a scene of chaos to Israeli media.

“Everyone who was on the bus got out, we all got out, ran away, and then the rocket landed on the bus,” on passenger, Yaron, told the Walla news outlet

Another eyewitness recounted that “A rocket fell on the bus here and blew it up, all the glass shattered. The bus was at a stop, it was all burned.”

Dr. Zion Khoury, director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Wolfson, told the outlet that the five-year-old “has a piece of shrapnel in the main artery that leads to the brain. It is good that it is stuck because it does not allow bleeding. We need to get the shard out, the surgery is not very complicated.”

Another Holon resident, who was lightly injured during the attack, was also hospitalized at Wolfson. He told Walla, “I wanted to close the door and that was it — I woke up on people, all of the glass on me,” he continued. “I got the top wave, I flew six meters; which others have told me, I do not remember that. Noise in the ears, a smell; scary, very scary.”

