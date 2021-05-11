Tuesday, May 11th | 1 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Says 150 Errant Hamas Rockets Have Fallen Short in Gaza, Likely Causing Casualties Attributed to Israel

‘All the Glass Shattered, It Was All Burned’: Witnesses Recount Rocket Attack on Holon Bus That Wounded Five-Year-Old Girl

US Senators, Representatives Voice Support for Israel as Conflict With Hamas Escalates

Iran Has Enriched Uranium to Up to 63 Percent Purity, IAEA Report Says

Blinken Calls Hezbollah ‘Threat,’ US Blacklists 7 Lebanese Nationals

Blinken Urges De-Escalation Between Israel and Palestinians, Immediate Halt to Rocket Attacks

Report: 2 Suspected Terrorists ‘Neutralized’ After West Bank Car-Ramming Attack

Firefighters Grapple With Arson as Resilience Centers Ramp Up in Southern Israel

Arab Israelis in Lod Riot, Set Fire to Synagogue

Democrats Prompt Biden to Reopen PLO Office, Consulate in Eastern Jerusalem

May 11, 2021 3:21 pm
0

Arab Israelis in Lod Riot, Set Fire to Synagogue

avatar by JNS.org

An Arab-Israeli Lod resident climbs up a pole to replace and Israeli flag with a Palestinian one, May 10, 2021. Photo: Twitter/Screenshot.

JNS.org – Arab Israelis took to the streets of Lod and neighboring Ramle in the center of the country on Monday night, hurling rocks and firebombs and setting fires to trash cans, tires, a synagogue and a pre-military academy.

“Lod is burning,” an Israel Police official said of the riots, held in solidarity with the recent anti-Israel uprising of eastern Jerusalem residents and Hamas rocket barrages from Gaza, according to Ynet.

The news site also said that rioters replaced Israeli flags in the two cities with Palestinian ones and that at least 16 were arrested.

Police are investigating whether the death of 33-year-old Musa Malakh Hassuna, a Lod resident shot and killed in the city on Monday night, was connected to the riots.

Meanwhile, Kan News tweeted footage of family members of injured protesters, who were evacuated to the Assaf Harofeh Medical Center, rioting and throwing smoke grenades outside the hospital.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.