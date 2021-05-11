Israel’s Presidential Election Set for June 2

JNS.org – Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin on Monday set June 2 as the date for Israel’s presidential election.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s term expires in July, and by law, the vote must take place no later than one month prior to the end of his tenure.

The Israeli president is elected by the members of the Knesset for a single seven-year term. The vote is confidential.

Current hopefuls include former Knesset members Yehudah Glick, Michael Bar-Zohar and Shimon Sheetrit.

