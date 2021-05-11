Tuesday, May 11th | 29 Iyyar 5781

May 11, 2021 9:15 am
Israel’s Presidential Election Set for June 2

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin looks on during consultations with party representatives on who might form the next coalition government, at the President’s residence in Jerusalem April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/Pool

JNS.org – Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin on Monday set June 2 as the date for Israel’s presidential election.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s term expires in July, and by law, the vote must take place no later than one month prior to the end of his tenure.

The Israeli president is elected by the members of the Knesset for a single seven-year term. The vote is confidential.

Current hopefuls include former Knesset members Yehudah Glick, Michael Bar-Zohar and Shimon Sheetrit.

