Report: 2 Suspected Terrorists ‘Neutralized’ After West Bank Car-Ramming Attack

i24News – Two suspected terrorists were shot and “neutralized” by Israeli security forces in the West Bank area of Tapuah Junction, according to Hebrew media reports.

No Israelis were injured in the incident.

The two suspects were reportedly shot after they attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack on Israeli security forces stationed in the area.

The incident comes amid escalating violence between Israeli forces and Palestinians, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad who have taken credit for launching more than 600 rockets at the Jewish state over the last 24 hours.

Tapuah Junction is also the site of a recent drive-by terror attack that killed 19-year-old Yehuda Guetta of Jerusalem, who died of his wounds last Wednesday. Two others were also injured in the incident.

Security authorities later arrested the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Muntasir Shalabi from the village Turmus Ayya, in a raid early Wednesday afternoon.