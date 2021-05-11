Tuesday, May 11th | 29 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Israeli Scientist Who Is Bringing Google’s Moonshot Lab to Tel Aviv

US Halts Statement by UN Security Council on Escalation in Israel-Palestinian Tensions

Resident of Ashkelon Describes Moment Her House Suffered Direct Rocket Hit

Head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Rocket Squads Killed by IDF-Shin Bet Air Strike

Israel’s Presidential Election Set for June 2

Report: US Navy Seizes Ship With Cache of Weapons Headed for Yemen

Two Israelis Killed, More Wounded by Rocket Barrage From Gaza as Netanyahu Pledges Further Strikes

‘Everything Was Broken’: Sderot Home Near Gaza Border Hit by Rocket Fire

Israel Releases Car Ramming Footage After Palestinian ‘Lynching’ Attempt in Jerusalem

Seven-Month-Old Girl Saved From Palestinian Stone-Throwers by Her Stuffed Toy Bear

May 11, 2021 9:04 am
0

Report: US Navy Seizes Ship With Cache of Weapons Headed for Yemen

avatar by JNS.org

The USS Firebolt is seen during an exercise in the Gulf in this handout photo taken October 1, 2011. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter M. Wayman/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS.

JNS.org – The US Navy announced on Sunday that it seized a shipment of assault weapons, machine guns and sniper rifles bound for Yemen.

A US official told the AP that the Navy discovered that the vessel came from Iran, seeming to be a shipment seeking to arm the Houthis.

The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey found the weapons on the stateless ship in the Arabian Sea near Oman and Pakistan. US soldiers boarded and found the weapons hidden under the deck.

Iran has been backing the Houthis in Yemen as part of a war that started in 2014, while Saudi Arabia and its allies have backed the internationally recognized government.

Related coverage

May 10, 2021 3:12 pm
0

Leading US Jewish Groups Condemn Renewed Palestinian Violence Against Israel

Leading American Jewish groups have strongly denounced renewed Palestinian incitement and violence against Israel, amid clashes in eastern Jerusalem between...

There is a UN arms embargo on the Houthis. However, they were removed from the US terror list in February by the Biden administration after being designated as such by the Trump administration.

This comes amid ongoing nuclear talks between world powers and Iran continue in Vienna, which is seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.