Tuesday, May 11th | 29 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: 2 Suspected Terrorists ‘Neutralized’ After West Bank Car-Ramming Attack

Firefighters Grapple With Arson as Resilience Centers Ramp Up in Southern Israel

Arab Israelis in Lod Riot, Set Fire to Synagogue

Democrats Prompt Biden to Reopen PLO Office, Consulate in Eastern Jerusalem

Israeli Authorities Scramble to Combat the TikTok Incitement Helping to Fuel Current Violence

Victim of Ashkelon Rocket Attack Identified as Caregiver for Elderly Woman, Citizen of India

Why the Jerusalem Violence and Cancellation of PA Elections Are Closely Linked

Actor Mark Ruffalo Calls for Sanctions on Israel, Echoes Claims of ‘Apartheid’

Hamas Tacitly Admits That Israel Is Only Hitting Military Targets

Hamas Is Undermining Israel’s Sovereignty in Jerusalem

May 11, 2021 12:00 pm
0

Rocket Hits School in Israel’s South: ‘On a Normal Day 450 Students Study Here’

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Avi Roccah TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A yeshiva school in Israel’s southern city of Ashkelon, which is the home of 450 students, took a direct hit from the heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip over the past day.

The yeshiva building was empty due to the ongoing attacks, and as the residents followed Israel’s Home Front Command instructions to remain in protected areas until further notice. As a result, no casualties were reported.

Moshe Weizmann, director of Ashkelon’s Zvia national religious yeshiva, told Walla News that the event is a “miracle which stems from wisdom. The government knows how to prepare.”

At the same, Weizmann reported that the building was hit badly and that there was a lot of damage.

“Unfortunately we are used to such events. We will not break. We will continue to progress, we will not stop because of rockets,” Weizmann said.

In the operation Guardian of the Walls, which started 24 hours ago, the IDF has been striking terror targets and operatives in Gaza, as Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups have launched more than 300 rockets towards civilians, mainly in Israel’s South. Two Israelis were killed on Tuesday due to direct rocket hits in Ashkelon.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.