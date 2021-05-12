Wednesday, May 12th | 2 Sivan 5781

May 12, 2021 4:08 pm
AOC Slams New York Mayoral Candidate Yang for Statement ‘Standing With the People of Israel’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) at SXSW 2019. Photo: Flickr.

Left-wing US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday blasted New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang for his tweet expressing support for Israel.

On Tuesday, Yang tweeted, “I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists.”

“The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere,” he pledged.

Responding to news that a planned Yang campaign event had been cancelled, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children, especially after his silence as Al-Aqsa was attacked.”

Yang had not supported any strike, nor did Ocasio-Cortez specify the incident she referenced or provide evidence of Israeli responsibility. Her claim of an attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque is false.

The congresswoman then said, “But then to try that in Astoria? During Ramadan?! They will let you know.”

On Wednesday, Yang replied to criticism of his support for Israel, saying that he agreed with campaign volunteers who told him that his initial tweet was “overly simplistic” and “failed to acknowledge the pain and suffering on both sides.”

“Support of a people does not make one blind to the pain and suffering of others. Again, most everyone simply wants to be able to live and pray in peace,” he wrote.  “And that is what we want as well. I join with millions around the world in praying that the current situation be resolved as quickly as possible, peacefully and with minimal suffering.

“For those who have spoken to me on this – thank you. Continue to believe in humanity,” Yang concluded.

