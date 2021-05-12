Biden Sends Letter to Abbas Addressing ‘Current Situation’ Between Israelis, Palestinians

JNS.org – US President Joe Biden sent a letter to Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas about escalating tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

“President Mahmoud Abbas received today a letter from US President Joe Biden,” the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported. “The letter dealt with the latest political developments, current situations and bilateral relations between the United States and the State of Palestine.”

It reportedly came as a response to one that Abbas had sent Biden congratulating him on his election win earlier this year.

The letter was delivered by George Noll, chief of the Palestinian Affairs Unit at the US embassy in Israel.

