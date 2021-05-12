Wednesday, May 12th | 1 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Latest Pew Survey: Young American Jews are Increasingly Orthodox or Unaffiliated

One Israeli Killed, Three Wounded By Hamas Anti-Tank Missile Near Gaza Border

New York Mayoral Candidate Yang Voices Solidarity With Israel Amid Ongoing Violence

Biden Sends Letter to Abbas Addressing ‘Current Situation’ Between Israelis, Palestinians

US: Israel Has Legitimate Right to Self-Defense, Loss of Life Lamentable

Trump: Biden Encouraging Attacks By Not Backing Israel

Gantz Asks Government for Two-Week Extension to Home Front State of Emergency

Netanyahu Calls in Border Police as Lod Riots Spiral Out of Control

Netanyahu: Palestinian Terror Groups ‘Will Pay Very Heavy Price for Their Aggression’

Israel Says 150 Errant Hamas Rockets Have Fallen Short in Gaza, Likely Causing Casualties Attributed to Israel

May 12, 2021 8:56 am
0

Biden Sends Letter to Abbas Addressing ‘Current Situation’ Between Israelis, Palestinians

avatar by JNS.org

US Vice President Joe Biden meets with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on March 09, 2016. Photo: FLASH90.

JNS.org – US President Joe Biden sent a letter to Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas about escalating tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

“President Mahmoud Abbas received today a letter from US President Joe Biden,” the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported. “The letter dealt with the latest political developments, current situations and bilateral relations between the United States and the State of Palestine.”

It reportedly came as a response to one that Abbas had sent Biden congratulating him on his election win earlier this year.

The letter was delivered by George Noll, chief of the Palestinian Affairs Unit at the US embassy in Israel.

Related coverage

May 12, 2021 9:18 am
0

Latest Pew Survey: Young American Jews are Increasingly Orthodox or Unaffiliated

JNS.org - Young American Jews are moving in two very distinct directions—towards Orthodox or little Jewish engagement. That was one...

The correspondence between Biden and Abbas appears to be part of the Biden administration’s efforts to restore ties with the PA. Last month, the US sent aid to the Palestinians to help with COVID-19 relief ad to UNRWA, the UN agency that works with Palestinian refugees. Biden has also pledged to reopen the PLO mission in Washington, DC.

The outreach, however, comes at an uncertain time amid violence within the last month. Rioting in Jerusalem and in Arab neighbors inside of Israel, as well as hundreds of rockets being fired on the Jewish state Israel from the Gaza Strip, leaves the possibility of peace between the two sides as far apart as ever.

The United States has defended Israel’s right to self-defense and has condemned the loss of life on both sides, urging calm.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.