May 12, 2021 12:07 pm
Gaza Rocket Hits Home of Israeli Model in Central Israel

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Romi Frenkel. Photo: Screenshot.

The apartment of Israeli model Romi Frenkel in Givatayim was burned down on Tuesday night from the heavy barrage of rockets fired by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

The model said she was not injured because she stayed in the bomb shelter during the rocket attacks. On Wednesday morning, she shared on Instagram a photo of the damage from inside her kitchen and said the most important thing is that her family is safe and healthy.

Photo: Instagram screenshot.

Givatayim, a city east of Tel Aviv, is part of the metropolitan area known as Gush Dan. The rocket attacks on Gush Dan began Tuesday night at around 9 p.m. and lasted for approximately 45 minutes, Channel 12 reported. The news outlet added that in Givatayim, four residents were slightly injured from the rocket fire.

