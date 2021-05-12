Hamas Media: In Arabic, Bloodthirsty Celebrations of Death; In English, Liberal Rhetoric and Victimhood.

Wednesday, May 12th | 1 Sivan 5781

May 12, 2021 1:24 pm
avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Streaks of light are seen as Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

This is what the auto-translated Arabic version of Hamas mouthpiece Al Resalah looks like for its Arab audience.

It features articles extolling rocket fire, celebrating dead Israelis, exhorting Israeli Arabs to start an uprising, and promising more bloodshed:

Here’s the English version, directed at a Western, anti-Israel, and primarily leftist audience:

Here, the emphasis is on victimhood, quoting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Turkish despot Recep Tayyip Erdogan about how awful Israel is, and “defending” Al-Aqsa.

The two messages are exactly the opposite. And the West insists on believing what Palestinians say in English without realizing that everything is propaganda — in both languages.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

