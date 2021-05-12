Hamas Media: In Arabic, Bloodthirsty Celebrations of Death; In English, Liberal Rhetoric and Victimhood.

This is what the auto-translated Arabic version of Hamas mouthpiece Al Resalah looks like for its Arab audience.

It features articles extolling rocket fire, celebrating dead Israelis, exhorting Israeli Arabs to start an uprising, and promising more bloodshed:

Here’s the English version, directed at a Western, anti-Israel, and primarily leftist audience:

Here, the emphasis is on victimhood, quoting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Turkish despot Recep Tayyip Erdogan about how awful Israel is, and “defending” Al-Aqsa.

The two messages are exactly the opposite. And the West insists on believing what Palestinians say in English without realizing that everything is propaganda — in both languages.