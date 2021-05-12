Wednesday, May 12th | 1 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli, Palestinian Supporters Clash Outside Israeli Consulate in New York City

Mother of Two Killed in Rishon LeZion Rocket Attack Remembered as ‘a Woman Full of Love’

ICC Prosecutor: ‘Possible Crimes’ Committed in Israel-Palestinian Clashes

Latest Pew Survey: Young American Jews are Increasingly Orthodox or Unaffiliated

One Israeli Killed, Three Wounded By Hamas Anti-Tank Missile Near Gaza Border

New York Mayoral Candidate Yang Voices Solidarity With Israel Amid Ongoing Violence

Biden Sends Letter to Abbas Addressing ‘Current Situation’ Between Israelis, Palestinians

US: Israel Has Legitimate Right to Self-Defense, Loss of Life Lamentable

Trump: Biden Encouraging Attacks By Not Backing Israel

Gantz Asks Government for Two-Week Extension to Home Front State of Emergency

May 12, 2021 10:03 am
0

ICC Prosecutor: ‘Possible Crimes’ Committed in Israel-Palestinian Clashes

avatar by i24 News

Public Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda attends a trial at the ICC (International Criminal Court) in The Hague, the Netherlands, July 8, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Eva Plevier / Pool / File.

i24 NewsThe chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) voiced concern Wednesday at the escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians and said “crimes” may have been committed.

“I note with great concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, as well as in and around Gaza, and the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute,” which founded the ICC, Fatou Bensouda said on Twitter.

Bensouda announced on March 3 that she had opened a full investigation into actions committed by Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem since 2014.

Bensouda said Wednesday that the ICC investigations “will cover all sides and all the facts and evidence relevant to an assessment of whether there is individual criminal responsibility under the Statute.”

“My office will continue to monitor developments on the ground and will factor any matter that falls within its jurisdiction.”

In declaring that it would seek to investigate — and presumably prosecute — Israel and individual Israelis, the ICC effectively decided that “Palestine” was a recognized state and could approach the court to act on its behalf.

Israel is not a signatory of the Rome Statute and said that it would not be bound by the court’s rulings.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.