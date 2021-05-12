ICC Prosecutor: ‘Possible Crimes’ Committed in Israel-Palestinian Clashes

i24 News – The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) voiced concern Wednesday at the escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians and said “crimes” may have been committed.

“I note with great concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, as well as in and around Gaza, and the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute,” which founded the ICC, Fatou Bensouda said on Twitter.

Bensouda announced on March 3 that she had opened a full investigation into actions committed by Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem since 2014.

Bensouda said Wednesday that the ICC investigations “will cover all sides and all the facts and evidence relevant to an assessment of whether there is individual criminal responsibility under the Statute.”

“My office will continue to monitor developments on the ground and will factor any matter that falls within its jurisdiction.”

In declaring that it would seek to investigate — and presumably prosecute — Israel and individual Israelis, the ICC effectively decided that “Palestine” was a recognized state and could approach the court to act on its behalf.

Israel is not a signatory of the Rome Statute and said that it would not be bound by the court’s rulings.