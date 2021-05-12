Wednesday, May 12th | 2 Sivan 5781

May 12, 2021 6:40 pm
Iran’s Khamenei Urges Palestinians to ‘Confront the Enemy’ Israel

avatar by JNS.org

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday prayers in Tehran September 14, 2007. Photo: REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

JNS.org – As Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad rockets continued to rain down on Israel from Gaza on Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lauded Palestinians for being “awake and determined.”

In a tweet posted on Tuesday evening, Khamenei called on them to “continue this path.”

“One can only talk with the language of power with these criminals [Israel]. They [the Palestinians] must increase their strength, stand strong, confront the enemy and force [Israelis] to stop their crimes. #FreePalestine,” he wrote.

Khameini’s public backing of the ongoing onslaught from Gaza came mere minutes before the terrorist group made good on its earlier threat to target Tel Aviv. Within minutes of his tweet, heavy rocket barrages were fired at the “White City” and surroundings, killing a woman in Rishon Letzion—where three projectiles landed, having evaded the Iron Dome air defense system—and wounding more than 20 civilians in multiple locations.

