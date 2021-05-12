Rallies Set Across America in Support of Israel as Violence, Rockets Continue

JNS.org – Supporters of Israel in the United States are set to rally across the country on Wednesday to show their solidarity with the Jewish state as it grapples with an onslaught of rockets from Hamas and other terror factions in the Gaza Strip, as well as internal Arab violence in cities throughout the country.

“We need to be there for Israel—for our brothers and sisters who are under brutal attack by terror organizations,” said Shoham Nicolet, co-founder and CEO of the Israeli-American Council, which is one of several Jewish and pro-Israel organizations hosting rallies.

Among the cities are:

New York at Times Square, 5:30 pm

Boston at Copley Square, 5 pm

Los Angeles at the West Federal Building, 3 pm

Philadelphia at the “Rocky” stairs at the Art Museum, 4:30 pm

Washington D.C. at the Israel Embassy, 5:30 pm

Denver at Civic Park, 5 pm

Las Vegas at the Venetian, 6 pm

Rallies are also planned for Seattle; Cleveland; Austin; Houston; Orlando, Fla.; the cities of Walnut Creek and Irvine in California; Scottsdale, Ariz.; and more. All times are local.

UJA-Federation of New York is holding an online event at 5 pm on Wednesday. It will include addresses by Israel Nitzan, acting consul general at the Consulate General of Israel in New York; Zehava Tesfay of the Jewish Agency for Israel; Amy A. B. Bressman and Eric S. Goldstein of United Jewish Appeal; and Michael S. Miller of the Jewish Community Relations Council-New York.

It will be streamed live on Facebook and Zoom.