Report: Suspected Terrorist Neutralized After Wounding Two Soldiers in West Bank

i24News – A suspected terrorist was shot and “neutralized” by IDF units after opening fire and wounding two soldiers in the West Bank.

The two victims were said to be in light and moderate condition and are being treated for their injuries.

No word yet on the condition of the suspected assailant.

The attack comes just hours after the IDF successfully thwarted a stabbing attack in the flashpoint city of Hebron, located in the West Bank.

Israel has seen a dramatic escalation of violence over the last several days, with Palestinian rioters clashing with Israeli security officials in East Jerusalem and mounting rocket attacks emanating from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas unleashed a fresh barrage of deadly rocket fire towards Israel Wednesday in retaliation for the leveling of a 14-story building in Gaza by Israel, which ruled out an imminent ceasefire.

Hamas said the volley of 130 rockets, which killed a six-year-old boy in southern Israel and set off air raid warnings up to Tel Aviv, was a response to the destruction of Gaza City’s Al-Farouk tower.

Gaza militants have launched roughly 1,200 rockets since Monday, said Israel’s army, which has carried out more than 350 airstrikes on the coastal enclave.

The most intense hostilities in seven years between Israel and Gaza’s armed groups were triggered by weekend unrest at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, which is sacred to both Muslims and Jews.