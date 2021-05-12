Wednesday, May 12th | 1 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Six-Year-Old Israeli Boy Killed in Rocket Strike in Sderot

‘All the News That’s Fit to Print in Gaza’

Hamas Media: In Arabic, Bloodthirsty Celebrations of Death; In English, Liberal Rhetoric and Victimhood.

New York Times, Washington Post, BBC, Etc. Blame Israel for Hamas War Crimes

Hamas Wants to Be Crowned the Guardian of Jerusalem

Property Rights and Political Wrongs in Jerusalem

Anti-Israel Lies at Harvard University Hurt the Cause of Peace

Gal Gadot Speaks Out Against War in Her Home Country: ‘Israel Deserves to Live as a Free, Safe Nation’

Israeli Flags Burned Outside Two Synagogues in Germany, as European Jews Fear New Violence Fueled by Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations

The China-Led WHO Report on Coronavirus Is Deeply Suspect

May 12, 2021 11:00 am
0

The Rioters Do Not Represent All Israeli Arabs

avatar by Yoseph Haddad / JNS.org

Opinion

An Arab-Israeli Lod resident climbs up a pole to replace and Israeli flag with a Palestinian one, May 10, 2021. Photo: Twitter/Screenshot.

JNS.org – The instigators of the violent riots across Israel in recent days do not represent Israel’s Arab society. They are the extremists among us, who have managed to recruit hundreds of young men with nothing better to do.

Nevertheless, the responsibility of being the mature adult rests on the representatives of the Arab public, especially the Arab members of the Knesset. Instead of calming the storm, they attacked the Jewish state and its policies and expressed full support for the rioters.

As a result, Israeli-Arab society has been dragged by these extremists and political leaders into the Israel-Hamas confrontation. Social media has exploded with anti-Arab messages and calls to boycott Arab businesses, but let’s take a moment and understand: there were several hundred rioters, but there are 1.9 million Arabs living in Israel. To state that all Arab Israelis as rioters is simply not accurate.

We, Israeli Arabs, stood with the Jewish state during the coronavirus pandemic as doctors and nurses, battling the virus side by side with our Jewish colleagues. Remember Ibrahim Maher, the Israeli Arab nurse at Ha’emek Medical Center in Afula who recited the traditional “Shema Yisrael” prayer for his Jewish patient, who was on his deathbed and whose family was most likely not going to make it in time to see him?

We, Israeli Arabs, mobilized a week ago to offer support following the Lag B’Omer disaster. Arab cities like Tamra and Zarzir set up rest stops for evacuees from Mount Meron to have something to eat and drink on their way home. Residents of Jish and Yafa an-Naseriyye helped the evacuees and even donated blood.

Related coverage

May 12, 2021 1:50 pm
0

‘All the News That’s Fit to Print in Gaza’

A former Israeli ambassador to the United States is faulting the New York Times for its coverage of the recent...

All surveys conducted in recent years show that the issues Israel’s Arab society cares about most are internal social problems: violence and crime, housing, education and infrastructure. In every single survey, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict ranks at the bottom of the list.

The same is true of the political arena. In the March elections, the Israeli Arab public has chosen the party that promised to represent the interests of Arab citizens and act, first and foremost, with our interest in mind, even at the expense of foreign issues (a promise they unfortunately seem to have gone back on).

The extremist minority among us was waiting for an opportunity to stir up violence. And what better way to do so than staging a danger to the Al-Aqsa Mosque? These rioters took to the streets to hurt Jews, but what they harmed the most was the Israeli Arab society. They undid all the effort toward integration and partnership.

If one looks at who benefits from the situation, one will understand the complete picture. Extremists on both sides, who oppose coexistence, use the current events to justify their actions, and the vast majority, the sane ones, pay the price.

We must not let this set us back. It is unclear how much damage these events have caused or how long it will take to rebuild the trust we worked so hard to acquire, but we, the Israeli Arabs, have an opportunity to support and promote a new Arab leadership that will do all that MKs Ayman Odeh and Mansour Abbas have failed to do: genuinely represent the Arabs of Israel and turn us into an integral part of Israeli society.

Yoseph Haddad is the CEO of Together–Vouch for Each Other, an NGO that aims to bridge the Arab sector of Israeli society with Israeli society as a whole.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.