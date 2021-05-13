‘A Child Who Was All Love’: Israeli Soldier Killed by Anti-Tank Rocket Laid to Rest

A thousand people on Thursday took part in the funeral of IDF Staff Sgt. Omer Tabib, who was killed Wednesday by an anti-tank rocket fired from Gaza.

Tabib, 21, of the 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, was in an army vehicle in an open area of the moshav of Netiv HaAsara near the Gaza border when the vehicle was hit by the rocket, killing him. Two other soldiers were wounded.

The Israeli news outlet Walla reported that Tabib was eulogized by family and friends, and the ceremony was attended by the Minister for Regional Cooperation, Ofir Akunis, who laid a wreath on the grave on behalf of the government.

The Kaddish prayer was read by Tabib’s father, Amir. Omer’s mother, Tali, gave a eulogy, calling Omer “a child who was all love.”

She described Omer as “full of the joy of life, and respect for all around him, always ready to help.”

“My child,” she said, “you were a conscientious son and a sensitive helper, knowing to say the right word at the right time.”

“My beautiful child, give us the strength to know how to continue on,” Tali said. “Give me hope that I did not make a mistake along the way, that I never pained or disappointed you. I did my best, and if I made a mistake, I’m sorry. I love you very much, forever, my child.”

Gamliel Ratzon, a friend of the family, said that the terrorists of Gaza “want our destruction. This time, they succeeded, but not for long. We have a mighty army that will give a mighty blow to these lowly murderers.”

“I ask for vengeance,” he said. “Vengeance in form of crushing and killing those of the jihad and Hamas in their hundreds and in their thousands, because they understand only the strength of the arm.”

Itzik Holevski, head of the Megiddo Regional Council, said, “A horrible disaster fell upon us yesterday like thunder on a clear day.”

“We will continue to fight against the enemies of the state,” he pledged.