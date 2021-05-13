Florida Pro-Israel Rally Threatened by White Supremacists Driving ‘Hitler Was Right’ Van

Thursday, May 13th | 3 Sivan 5781

May 13, 2021 6:39 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Footage of the van. Twitter screenshot

A group of pro-Israel supporters in Boca Raton, Florida were harassed at a Wednesday rally by a group of antisemites driving a white van emblazoned with racist messages including “Hitler Was Right” and “Vax the Jews,” while flying a Palestinian flag.

The rally, dubbed “Boca Raton Stands With Israel,” was attended by some 300 people from a range of backgrounds, said organizer Rabbi Efrem Goldberg of the Boca Raton Synagogue.

The van — also scrawled with messages like “Holocaust never happened,” “White goy summer,” and “Rabbi’s rape kids” [sic] — slowly circled the pro-Israel rally, shouting antisemitic epithets and threats through a megaphone.

“Get out of our country Jew, you’re not white, you’re k-ke,” the men yelled. “Jews lied, Germans died.”

They posted a video of their harassment on a website hosted by the Goyim Defense League, which the Anti-Defamation League describes as a “small network of virulently antisemitic provocateurs.”

“Those in attendance were rattled but overwhelming prepared to stand proud, not afraid and to confront such evil speech and behavior,” Goldberg told The Algemeiner. “A couple of people wonder if we should do such rallies that could attract these types of people but I feel strongly that they will find us either way and we have a responsibility to stand tall, proud and strong and to speak up for what is right.”

Goldberg tweeted a short video of the group’s harassment on Wednesday, writing, “We rally for peace and this van filled with hate, call for genocide and threats kept circling. Thank you to our local law enforcement for keeping us safe. Hard to believe in the heart of Boca Raton if didn’t see it myself.”

Another rally organized by Goldberg to “show our support and love for Israel” was scheduled for Thursday evening at Sanborn Square in Boca Raton.

