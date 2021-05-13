For Second Time, US Blocks Security Council Statement on Mideast Violence

JNS.org – For the second time this week, the United States blocked a UN Security Council joint statement on the continued violence between the Israelis and Palestinians.

According to diplomats, it did so out of the idea that it would not help de-escalate the violence, according to the Anadolu Agency.

The Security Council first met on Monday, when the United States blocked a statement that did not seem even-handed. As one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, it has veto power over any action by the 15-member council.

The proposed statement had “expressed deep concern about the latest situation in Gaza and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities,” and further “expressed concern about the tensions and violence in East Jerusalem, especially in and around the holy sites.”

Related coverage Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai Accuses Israel of ‘Crime Against Humanity’ Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai expressed her “solidarity” with the Palestinians as violence continues in the...