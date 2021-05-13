Thursday, May 13th | 3 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Florida Pro-Israel Rally Threatened by White Supremacists Driving ‘Hitler Was Right’ Van

Failed Hamas Rockets Falling Short in Gaza Killed 17 Civilians in Monday Incidents Before IDF Airstrikes, Says Security Official

‘Truth,’ as Well as Israel, Is ‘Under Siege’ From Hamas, Declares NY Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres in Solidarity Speech

Suicide Drones, Missiles Launched at Israel From Gaza Bear ‘Tehran’s Fingerprints’: Analyst

Biden Says ‘No Significant Overreaction’ in Israeli Response to Gaza Rockets

New York Times Columnist Kristof Questions ‘Vast Sums’ of US Military Aid to Israel

Hundreds Gather in Marches for Coexistence as Jewish-Arab Violence Rocks Mixed Cities

Israeli Journalists Attacked by Jewish Extremists in Tel Aviv

Former NFL Player Julian Edelman Releases Statement About Israel-Palestinian Violence

Israel’s Envoy to the UN Calls on Secretary-General to Condemn ‘Double War Crime’ of Hamas Rocket Attacks

May 13, 2021 2:50 pm
0

Former NFL Player Julian Edelman Releases Statement About Israel-Palestinian Violence

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Julian Edelman. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Recently retired NFL player Julian Edelman spoke out on Wednesday against the ongoing violence in the Middle East between Israel and the Palestinians, which has resulted in casualties on both sides of the conflict.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver, who is Jewish, called the situation “complex” and ultimately urged a peaceful resolution.

“My heart is broken for the Israeli and Palestinian people,” he said in a statement that he shared on his various social media accounts. “Over the past few days, I’ve been asked to say something. I’m a proud Jew and a lover of Israel, but this is a complex issue, and somewhat beyond my ability to speak confidently about. So I’ll just say this: People are not their governments. Israelis and Palestinians are both warm and loving people, deserving of a safe prosperous existence.

“I can’t help but think of this picture. It was taken in Tel-Aviv a few years ago with my Israeli and Arab friends when we ate way too many Sambusak (cheese pastry). That night, we used the word ‘Yalla’ a lot, which means ‘let’s go’ in both Hebrew and Arabic. We are often more alike than we think.”

The three-time Super Bowl winner has been outspoken in the past about his support for Israel and how Judaism plays a role in his life. He also offered guidance and assistance to NFL athlete Dean Jackson and NBA player Meyers Leonard  about the Jewish culture and community after they separately faced backlash for making antisemitic comments.

By Thursday, Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip have already fired hundreds of rockets at Israel. The IDF said 650 terror targets in Gaza had been hit so far, with attacks continuing into Thursday, i24News reported.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.