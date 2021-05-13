Thursday, May 13th | 2 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Greta Thunberg Laments Violence in Jerusalem and Gaza: ‘I’m Not Against Israel or Palestine’

Palestinian Miscalculations Have Led to a New Violence, Possible War

Israeli Appeasement and Palestinian Violence

‘A Child Who Was All Love’: Israeli Soldier Killed by Anti-Tank Rocket Laid to Rest

Father of Six-Year-Old Boy Killed in Sderot Rocket Strike: ‘I Don’t Know How to Tell His Mother’

Iran’s Former Hardline President Ahmadinejad to Run Again

US Calls Xinjiang an ‘Open-Air Prison,’ Decries Religious Persecution by China

Survey: Israeli Startups Raising Funds Faster, No Longer Dependent on Relocating

Blinken Calls for End to Gaza Rockets in Conversation With PA’s Abbas

Gantz Orders Emergency Call-Up of Border Police to Quell Arab-Israeli Riots

May 13, 2021 12:00 pm
0

Greta Thunberg Laments Violence in Jerusalem and Gaza: ‘I’m Not Against Israel or Palestine’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Greta Thunberg in 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Swedish climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg commented on the ongoing violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

The 18-year-old posted on Twitter on Monday that it was “devastating to follow the developments in Jerusalem and Gaza” and added “#SaveSheikhJarrah,” in response to a Twitter post by pro-Palestinian activist Naomi Klein about “war crime after war crime” taking place during the conflict.

In a follow-up tweet the next day, she wrote: “To be crystal clear: I am not ‘against’ Israel or Palestine. Needless to say I’m against any form of violence or oppression from anyone or any part. And again — it is devastating to follow the developments in Israel and Palestine.”

Her stance sparked outrage among some social media users, including one who tweeted, “you can’t be neutral. at this point, silence is not just complacency. it’s also endorsement.” Another Twitter user replied with a well-known quote attributed to Italian writer Dante: “The darkest places in hell are reserved for those who maintain their neutrality in times of moral crisis.”

In 2019, Thunberg showed support for a protest in Tel Aviv that called for action on climate change.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.