Israeli Journalists Attacked by Jewish Extremists in Tel Aviv

i24 News – Journalists with Israel’s public broadcaster Kan News were attacked by Jewish extremists in Tel Aviv on Thursday amid ongoing violence spreading like wildfire across the country.

Reporter Yoav Zehavi was reportedly injured in the attack and was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his injuries. His condition remains unclear.

Zehavi’s cameraman, Roland Novitzky, reportedly escaped injury but had his equipment stolen by the assailants.

At least one of the alleged attackers has been arrested by police, according to Hebrew media sources.

The incident occurred around the same time an IDF soldier was attacked by Arab youths in Yafo.

Speaking with Hebrew media after the attack, the unidentified soldier claimed he was momentarily blinded with pepper spray before receiving a blow to the head.

Despite sustaining a head injury in the attack, the soldier is said to be in light condition.

This latest spate of attacks comes amid an outbreak of violent riots in mixed Arab-Jewish communities across the country, with the most intense confrontations located in the Tel Aviv suburb of Lod.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered 10 Border Police companies to deploy across the country in an effort to curb the escalating violence.

Intra-communal violence has flared in Israel as Jerusalem unrest has spiraled into a conflict in which the Islamist group Hamas has fired rockets from Gaza and Israel has launched airstrikes.