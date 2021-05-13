Israeli Woman Brings New Life Into the World Under Fire: ‘There Were Alerts Right When the Baby Was Born’

As Israel labors under constant rocket attacks and the red alert sirens that follow, a young Israeli woman managed to bring new life into the world in the midst of the chaos.

Yifat Narkis succeeded in giving birth at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod as the air raid sirens were still sounding, and both mother and child are safe and healthy.

Speaking with the Israeli outlet Mako, Narkis said her condition is normal. “I’m being released today,” she said, “so I’m already organized, all my things are packed. It wasn’t easy. On the one hand I received this wonderful gift, a third daughter, and on the other hand it’s really like that (not easy) to give birth in the shadow of an alert.”

She added that she gave birth while simultaneously watching a news report, “because I’m one of those who likes to know what’s going on, and I saw all the alerts from Home Front Command, and yeah, there were also alerts right when the baby was born and emerged into the world.”

Related coverage Failed Hamas Rockets Falling Short in Gaza Killed 17 Civilians in Monday Incidents Before IDF Airstrikes, Says Security Official Rockets fired by Hamas at Israel that fell short within the Gaza Strip killed 17 residents in the hours preceding...

“There’s no doubt that it was stressful,” Narkis admitted. “I’m used to alerts, but there were children (back) home.”

Speaking of the contrast between the birth and the alerts, she said, “It’s definitely absurd. The (other) children were at home, also, and that added more oil to the fire. There’s no doubt, it’s at the same time a very stressful and emotional experience. It’s a mixture of emotions.”

Worried about her children who had remained behind at home, Narkis said she suffered a brief panic attack, but was comforted by the hospital staff, including a nurse who “gave me a warm hug, and the entire staff here relaxed (me).”

Asked if the newborn has a name yet, she answered, “Soon. I’m ready to hear ideas.”