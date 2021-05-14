Friday, May 14th | 3 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Arab Rioters in Israel Damage Tourism Center in Akko’s Multicultural Old City

Merkel Condemns Synagogue Attacks: Spokesman

Jews in Nigeria to Distribute 250,000 Meals in Five Cities During Ramadan Food Rush

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar Rebuke Biden’s Support for Israel as ‘Siding With Occupation’

Johnson Calls for ‘Restraint’ Amid Rising Violence Between Israelis, Palestinians

Israeli Leaders Condemn Communal Violence Across Towns, Cities in Jewish State

Israel Targets Gaza Terrorist Tunnel Network Overnight in Massive Bombardment

Florida Pro-Israel Rally Threatened by White Supremacists Driving ‘Hitler Was Right’ Van

Failed Hamas Rockets Falling Short in Gaza Killed 17 Civilians in Monday Incidents Before IDF Airstrikes, Says Security Official

‘Truth,’ as Well as Israel, Is ‘Under Siege’ From Hamas, Declares NY Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres in Solidarity Speech

May 14, 2021 9:43 am
0

Arab Rioters in Israel Damage Tourism Center in Akko’s Multicultural Old City

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli-Arab rioters overturned display cabinets, threw rocks at windows, destroyed merchandise from local vendors and spilled an unknown substance on the floor of Jewish National Fund-USA’s (JNF-USA) Western Galilee Tourist Information Center. Photo: JNF-USA.

JNS.org – Jewish National Fund-USA’s (JNF-USA) Western Galilee Tourist Information Center sustained significant damage overnight after it was ransacked by rioters in Israel’s northern city of Akko.

The center, in the heart of Akko’s Old City, has served as a gateway for information and discovery about hundreds of destinations throughout the Galilee. A consortium of small tourism operators and boutique businesses works to raise the area’s profile.

JNF-USA has developed the area’s hospitality and leisure industries by enhancing culinary, arts, cultural and heritage tourism, all in a multi-faith environment.

“We will never let those who seek to spread hate and division come between us and the bright future we are creating for the land and people of Israel,” said JNF-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson. “If ever we needed to share messages of love and humanity, it is now.”

Related coverage

May 12, 2021 6:40 pm
0

Iran’s Khamenei Urges Palestinians to ‘Confront the Enemy’ Israel

JNS.org - As Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad rockets continued to rain down on Israel from Gaza on Tuesday, Iran’s...

He continued, “When I think of what Zionism is, I think of the streets of Akko, where Jews, Muslims and Christians break bread together, and frequent each other’s stores. This is the story of Akko, and we will not let anyone rewrite it.”

Last week, the city welcomed thousands of visitors to their Spring Festival as the community sought to jump-start local tourism.

Western Galilee Now CEO Michal Shiloah Galnoor noted that after the coronavirus pandemic decimated the tourism industry worldwide, “Israel rose up and showed how to get the majority of a nation vaccinated at breakneck speed. I can’t believe that less than a week has gone by since we celebrated our eighth Spring Festival with more than 3,000 tourists all around the Western Galilee, many of them visiting the Old City of Akko, which has become one of Israel’s main tourist attractions and a beloved ‘getaway,’ especially now that the skies are still partially closed.”

Plans are already underway to restore the center as the city prepares to open up to American tourists. 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.