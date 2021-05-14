IDF Soldier Seriously Wounded in Jaffa, 5th Synagogue Burnt in Lod

Further violence erupted Thursday evening in several mixed cities of Israel, as intense fighting continued between Israel and Palestinian terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip.

In Jaffa, a 19-year-old soldier was in serious condition after being beaten Thursday night, suffering from a fractured skull and cerebral hemorrhage, after being lynched by a group of Arabs.

In Lod, a mixed town near Tel Aviv that has become the epicenter of recent violence in the country, a Jewish paramedic was slightly injured by gunshot. Sources then said that a second Jewish man was shot in the city, after a curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. for the second night in a row.