IDF Soldier Seriously Wounded in Jaffa, 5th Synagogue Burnt in Lod

May 14, 2021 2:58 pm
Torah scrolls, Jewish holy scriptures, are removed from a synagogue which was torched during violent confrontations in the city of Lod, Israel, between Israeli Arab demonstrators and police, amid high tensions over hostilities between Israel and Gaza militants and tensions in Jerusalem May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Further violence erupted Thursday evening in several mixed cities of Israel, as intense fighting continued between Israel and Palestinian terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip.

In Jaffa, a 19-year-old soldier was in serious condition after being beaten Thursday night, suffering from a fractured skull and cerebral hemorrhage, after being lynched by a group of Arabs.

In Lod, a mixed town near Tel Aviv that has become the epicenter of recent violence in the country, a Jewish paramedic was slightly injured by gunshot. Sources then said that a second Jewish man was shot in the city, after a curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. for the second night in a row.

Arab rioters also torched a synagogue, the fifth since the violence began, according to Channel 12 news.

In the face of continuing violence in the city, Defense Minister Benny Gantz extended the state of emergency by 48 hours, at the request of the police, according to his office.

In the nearby town of Ramle, a police officer was shot and wounded, according to Channel 12 news. His state of health has not been communicated.

At the same time, footage from south Tel Aviv showed journalists from the Kan public broadcaster attacked by several far-right Jewish rioters. Two suspects were arrested for this assault.

In addition, a Jewish family was attacked by Arab rioters in Umm al-Fahm after accidentally entering the Arab city.

The police managed to save the couple and their three children, with the help of residents of the city. The family members were all slightly injured.

City officials strongly condemned the attack, and Mayor Samir Mahamid contacted the father and expressed “shock and disgust at this incident.”

In Haifa, eight Arabs were arrested after they were suspected of throwing stones at Jews.

A demonstration in favor of peace against violence was held in Jerusalem and a similar rally was held outside the city, near the city of Abu Ghosh.

