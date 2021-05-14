Friday, May 14th | 3 Sivan 5781

May 14, 2021 9:37 am
Jews in Nigeria to Distribute 250,000 Meals in Five Cities During Ramadan Food Rush

avatar by JNS.org

A market in Abuja, Nigeria. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Amid food shortages among the poorest and most vulnerable in Nigeria as Ramadan comes to an end for the majority Muslim population, Chabad Lubavitch of Nigeria has launched its annual food drive to distribute 250,000 meals in five Nigerian cities.

Partnering with the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, the food drive will see visits to small villages and wherever locals gather, offering direct and real help to the population when and where it is needed.

Since their arrival in Abuja in 2011, Rabbi Israel and Haya Uzan have directed Chabad of Nigeria and also sought to help the local community. Several years later, the Uzans invited Rabbi Mendy and Mazal Sternbach to join their team, further growing the Jewish center’s impact and effect.

Among their programs, Chabad Lubavitch of Nigeria established a humanitarian focused effort called ChabadAid. In the past year during the coronavirus pandemic, they stepped up their activities to assist underserved segments of the population.

“For us as Jews living in Nigeria, while we don’t observe Ramadan, we recognize that this month many people are fasting and feasting, which brings unique challenges to many of Nigeria’s poorest,” said Uzan. “That’s why we’ve created this initiative—to reach out to our Muslim friends and neighbors who need it most during these troubled times, and what can be a financially challenging time of year.”

The organization offers a broad slate well-developed range of services and programs, including revitalizing schools and recreational facilities to promote a culture of education. Their eyeglasses drive to date has seen more than 2,000 pairs of glasses given to adults and children.

“We are here to help people; it’s as simple as that,” said Sternbach. “For the Jewish community, that means providing for their religious needs. And for anyone in need in Nigeria, that means providing humanitarian aid whenever and wherever we can.”

For more information, visit: chabadaid.org.

