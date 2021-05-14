Johnson Calls for ‘Restraint’ Amid Rising Violence Between Israelis, Palestinians

JNS.org – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Israel and the Palestinians on Wednesday to “step back from the brink” and “show restraint” as violence heightened between both sides.

He said the United Kingdom “is deeply concerned by the growing violence and civilian casualties, and we want to see an urgent de-escalation of tensions.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote on Twitter on Monday that the United Kingdom condemns the firing of rockets at Jerusalem and other locations in Israel. He added that “the ongoing violence in Jerusalem and Gaza must stop. We need an immediate de-escalation on all sides and an end to the targeting of civilian populations.”

The UK’s foreign-office minister James Cleverley called the ongoing violence “deeply concerning,” according to the BBC. He said, “This cycle of violence must stop, and every effort must be made to avoid the loss of life, especially that of children.”

Related coverage Ocasio-Cortez, Omar Rebuke Biden’s Support for Israel as ‘Siding With Occupation’ JNS.org - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) rebuked US President Joe Biden over his statement supporting Israel’s right to defend itself...