Friday, May 14th | 3 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Fashion Startup Zeekit Acquired by Walmart

Senior Hamas Official Says: ‘We Can Continue Fighting for Many Months’

Israel’s Shin Bet Calls Jewish-Arab Violence ‘Terror for All Intents and Purposes’

Arab Rioters in Israel Damage Tourism Center in Akko’s Multicultural Old City

Merkel Condemns Synagogue Attacks: Spokesman

Jews in Nigeria to Distribute 250,000 Meals in Five Cities During Ramadan Food Rush

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar Rebuke Biden’s Support for Israel as ‘Siding With Occupation’

Johnson Calls for ‘Restraint’ Amid Rising Violence Between Israelis, Palestinians

Israeli Leaders Condemn Communal Violence Across Towns, Cities in Jewish State

Israel Targets Gaza Terrorist Tunnel Network Overnight in Massive Bombardment

May 14, 2021 9:54 am
0

Senior Hamas Official Says: ‘We Can Continue Fighting for Many Months’

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli firefighters work around burnt bus and car, after they were hit by a rocket fired by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas from Gaza towards Israel amid the escalating flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

JNS.org – Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy chairman of Hamas’s political bureau said in an interview on Gaza’s Al-Aqsa TV on Wednesday that Jewish immigration to Palestine was based on myths and so is the claim that Jerusalem belongs to the Jews, reported MEMRI.

“The Jews’ immigration to Palestine from all corners of the world, in order to establish their state, was based on the myth that Jerusalem had been their capital and that they had a temple there, that Jerusalem belongs to them, and that it is their ‘Promised Land.’ These are the myths that they have invented out of thin air,” said Arouri.

He also said, according to the report, that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and commander of the Izz al-Din al-Qasam Brigades Mohammad Deif have said that Hamas is ready to fight for many months.

“The resistance was designed to last for a long while. The commanders of the resistance in Gaza have said—brother Abu Ibrahim [Al-Sinwar] said it clearly more than once, and [Mohammed] ‘Abu Khaled’ Deif also talked about it. … They said that we are ready for a war that would last months. Months!”

Related coverage

May 14, 2021 9:43 am
0

Arab Rioters in Israel Damage Tourism Center in Akko’s Multicultural Old City

JNS.org - Jewish National Fund-USA’s (JNF-USA) Western Galilee Tourist Information Center sustained significant damage overnight after it was ransacked by...

Arouri continued: “The resistance will not allow [Israel] to create an image of victory. In the 2014 war, the image of victory was of the [Israeli] soldier under the boots of the mujahideen. In this war, the bombing of the streets and towers will not be the image of victory. The image of victory will be painted by our jihadi brigades.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.