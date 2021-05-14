Senior Hamas Official Says: ‘We Can Continue Fighting for Many Months’

JNS.org – Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy chairman of Hamas’s political bureau said in an interview on Gaza’s Al-Aqsa TV on Wednesday that Jewish immigration to Palestine was based on myths and so is the claim that Jerusalem belongs to the Jews, reported MEMRI.

“The Jews’ immigration to Palestine from all corners of the world, in order to establish their state, was based on the myth that Jerusalem had been their capital and that they had a temple there, that Jerusalem belongs to them, and that it is their ‘Promised Land.’ These are the myths that they have invented out of thin air,” said Arouri.

He also said, according to the report, that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and commander of the Izz al-Din al-Qasam Brigades Mohammad Deif have said that Hamas is ready to fight for many months.

“The resistance was designed to last for a long while. The commanders of the resistance in Gaza have said—brother Abu Ibrahim [Al-Sinwar] said it clearly more than once, and [Mohammed] ‘Abu Khaled’ Deif also talked about it. … They said that we are ready for a war that would last months. Months!”

