May 15, 2021 1:37 pm
French Police Clash with Pro-Palestinian Protesters in Paris

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Police officers stand on a street during a protest in support of Palestinians following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Paris, France, May 15, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Police in Paris on Saturday fired tear gas and aimed water cannons at protesters defying a ban on marching against Israeli attacks on Gaza, trying to disperse demonstrators gathering in groups of several hundred.

Hundreds of people also took part in authorized protests in other French cities, including Lyon and Marseille, which took place peacefully. These echoed marches elsewhere around the world, from Sydney to Madrid, amid days of conflict between Israel and militants in Gaza.

In Paris, the gathering was banned by police and at the request of Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, with authorities citing fears the protest could turn violent.

Some protesters turned out anyway, waving Palestinian flags and attempting to join up with disparate groups of demonstrators.

