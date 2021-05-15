Iran’s Zarif Cancels Vienna Visit Over Austria’s Support for Israel Amid Gaza Rocket Fire

i24 News – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif canceled his visit to Vienna over Austria’s show of solidarity with Israel as the latter found itself under rocket salvos from Gaza.

According to Austria’s Die Presse, Zarif was slated to meet with Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg early on Saturday.

However, the visit was canceled on Friday after Austria’s Federal Chancellery and Foreign Ministry flew the Israeli flag along with the national and the EU ones.

Also on Friday, Iran’s deputy foreign minister lashed out at Austria over its solidarity for Israel.

Vienna is currently hosting the talks on the US rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

As Gaza terrorist factions fired over 2,500 rockets into Israel since Monday, a group of Republican US Senators had urged the US leader to end the talks at once.

They warned that Iran was a major source of terrorist funding, including its assistance to the Gaza factions, and that any sanctions relief would mean more funds going into the salvos aimed at the Jewish state.