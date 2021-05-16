Sunday, May 16th | 5 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Car-Ramming Terrorist Attack in Eastern Jerusalem Leaves Several Israeli Police Injured

Israel Considering Ceasefire Amid Growing US Pressure: Report

Multiple Casualties After Grandstand Collapses During Prayer in Synagogue Near Jerusalem

Toronto Mayor Urges Cops to Investigate ‘Disturbing Video’ of Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Assaulting Jewish Counter-Protestors

Leading German-Jewish Group, German Interior Minister Condemn Antisemitism at Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations

IDF Releases Video Showing Pilot Aborting Air Strike After Spotting Children in Target Area

Four Arrested After Driving Through London in Convoy of Cars Blaring Violent Antisemitic Threats: ‘F– the Jews’

Israeli Arab Leader Mansour Abbas Visits Lod Synagogue Burned by Rioters: ‘Islam Is Not Like That, and True Muslims Are Not Like These’

Open Letter Signed by Major Media Figures Denounces Canadian News Coverage as Skewed Towards Israel

Netanyahu: ‘We Will Do Whatever It Takes to Degrade Hamas’ Terrorist Capabilites’

May 16, 2021 1:12 pm
0

Four Arrested After Driving Through London in Convoy of Cars Blaring Violent Antisemitic Threats: ‘F– the Jews’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Video from London showing cars with Palestinian flags and loudspeakers blaring antisemitic threats of violence. Photo: Twitter.

Metropolitan Police arrested four men Sunday after they drove a convoy of cars through London blaring antisemitic slogans through loudspeakers, including threats of rape.

Jewish News reported that the cars were filmed on Finchley Road in London, bearing Palestinian flags and shouting “F*** the Jews, rape their daughters,” through loudspeakers.

The outlet said they were heading toward the heavily Jewish neighborhood of Golders Green. Someone could also be heard on the loudspeaker saying, “We have to send a message.”

Later on Sunday police said the four men had been detained on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offenses and taken into custody at a west London police station, following a search that employed a police helicopter.

“This behavior was utterly shocking and will not be tolerated. I understand that this would have caused considerable concern within the community and we have arranged extra patrols in the St John’s Wood and Golders Green areas this evening,” said Superintendent Jo Edwards, in charge of the policing operation.

“Grateful to our hardworking Met Police officers for their swift action in response to this appalling incident today,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.”Here in London we have a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime. If you commit a hate crime, you will face arrest.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in response, “There is no place for antisemitism in our society. Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain’s Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today.”

“Utterly disgusting,” commented Labour Party leader Keir Starmer. “Antisemitism, misogyny and hate have no place on our streets or in our society. There must be consequences.”

A CST spokesperson told Jewish News, “We have seen increasingly serious ‘pro-Palestinian’ antisemitic attacks and anti-Jewish intimidation across London on Sunday. This comes after three anti-Israel demonstrations in a week, each featuring swastikas and Jihadi anti-Jewish chants, all unchallenged as usual by the supposed ‘anti-racist’ left.”

Editor’s note: this article has been updated 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.