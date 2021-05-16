Four Arrested After Driving Through London in Convoy of Cars Blaring Violent Antisemitic Threats: ‘F– the Jews’

Metropolitan Police arrested four men Sunday after they drove a convoy of cars through London blaring antisemitic slogans through loudspeakers, including threats of rape.

Jewish News reported that the cars were filmed on Finchley Road in London, bearing Palestinian flags and shouting “F*** the Jews, rape their daughters,” through loudspeakers.

The outlet said they were heading toward the heavily Jewish neighborhood of Golders Green. Someone could also be heard on the loudspeaker saying, “We have to send a message.”

Later on Sunday police said the four men had been detained on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offenses and taken into custody at a west London police station, following a search that employed a police helicopter.

“This behavior was utterly shocking and will not be tolerated. I understand that this would have caused considerable concern within the community and we have arranged extra patrols in the St John’s Wood and Golders Green areas this evening,” said Superintendent Jo Edwards, in charge of the policing operation.

“Grateful to our hardworking Met Police officers for their swift action in response to this appalling incident today,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.”Here in London we have a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime. If you commit a hate crime, you will face arrest.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in response, “There is no place for antisemitism in our society. Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain’s Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today.”

“Utterly disgusting,” commented Labour Party leader Keir Starmer. “Antisemitism, misogyny and hate have no place on our streets or in our society. There must be consequences.”

A CST spokesperson told Jewish News, “We have seen increasingly serious ‘pro-Palestinian’ antisemitic attacks and anti-Jewish intimidation across London on Sunday. This comes after three anti-Israel demonstrations in a week, each featuring swastikas and Jihadi anti-Jewish chants, all unchallenged as usual by the supposed ‘anti-racist’ left.”

Editor’s note: this article has been updated