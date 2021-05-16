Sunday, May 16th | 5 Sivan 5781

May 16, 2021 2:20 pm
Multiple Casualties After Grandstand Collapses During Prayer in Synagogue Near Jerusalem

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

A Magen David Adom ambulance. Photo: David King via Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – At least 60 worshipers were injured on Friday as a grandstand collapsed during a busy prayer service at a synagogue in Givat Zeev, outside Jerusalem.

“Medics and paramedics provide medical care to about 60 injured, including about 10 in critical and severe condition,” the Magen David Adom emergency services said.

The incident is not related to rocket attacks against Israel. It occurred as hundreds were congregated for the Jewish Shavuot feast.

Editor’s note: this story may be updated with developing events

