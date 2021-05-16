Multiple Casualties After Grandstand Collapses During Prayer in Synagogue Near Jerusalem

i24 News – At least 60 worshipers were injured on Friday as a grandstand collapsed during a busy prayer service at a synagogue in Givat Zeev, outside Jerusalem.

“Medics and paramedics provide medical care to about 60 injured, including about 10 in critical and severe condition,” the Magen David Adom emergency services said.

The incident is not related to rocket attacks against Israel. It occurred as hundreds were congregated for the Jewish Shavuot feast.

Editor’s note: this story may be updated with developing events