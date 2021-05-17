Monday, May 17th | 7 Sivan 5781

May 17, 2021 11:45 am
Ceasefire Between Israel, Hamas ‘Absolutely Necessary,’ Says France’s Macron, Egypt’s Sisi

avatar by i24 News

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on January 28, 2019. Photo: Ludovic MARIN (AFP)

i24 News – France and Egypt on Monday called for a rapid end to the deadly escalation between Gaza-based Palestinian terrorists and Israel.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed in Paris that it was “absolutely necessary” to end the hostilities, Macron’s office said, adding that he had renewed his support for Egypt’s mediation efforts in the conflict.

