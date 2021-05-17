Hamas Fires Rockets Again After Night of Heavy IDF Strikes

i24 News – Hamas took responsibility for rockets fired at southern Israeli communities Netivot and Sdot Negev area Tuesday, after a night of heavy Israeli strikes reported in the Gaza Strip.

Red alert sirens began in the communities shortly after dawn Tuesday, after a brief lull in rockets since before midnight. After Netivot and Sdot Negev, Gazan terrorists shot more rockets at other Israeli towns in the area.

Al-Jazeera reported 30 attacks on the coastal enclave, while Palestinian sources placed the number at 60. Israel’s navy also reportedly participated with its own bombardment.

The IDF did not comment on the attacks.