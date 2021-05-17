Tuesday, May 18th | 7 Sivan 5781

Hamas Fires Rockets Again After Night of Heavy IDF Strikes

Biden Tells Netanyahu US Supports Gaza Ceasefire, Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

Rockets Fired from Lebanon Set Off Sirens in Northern Israel

IDF Strikes 5 Houses of High-Ranking Hamas Commanders in Gaza

Jewish Man Hurt in Lod Riots Dies of Wounds

Israel-Gaza Conflict Rages On Despite US, Regional Diplomacy

Biden Administration Approved $735 Million Arms Sale to Israel

UN General Assembly to Meet Over Mideast Violence on Thursday

German, Dutch Leaders Express Strong Support for Israel’s Right to Defend Itself

Ceasefire Between Israel, Hamas ‘Absolutely Necessary,’ Says France’s Macron, Egypt’s Sisi

May 17, 2021 11:37 pm
Hamas Fires Rockets Again After Night of Heavy IDF Strikes

Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to Israel on May 10, 2021. Photo: Atia Mohammed/Flash90

i24 News – Hamas took responsibility for rockets fired at southern Israeli communities Netivot and Sdot Negev area Tuesday, after a night of heavy Israeli strikes reported in the Gaza Strip.

Red alert sirens began in the communities shortly after dawn Tuesday, after a brief lull in rockets since before midnight. After Netivot and Sdot Negev, Gazan terrorists shot more rockets at other Israeli towns in the area.

Al-Jazeera reported 30 attacks on the coastal enclave, while Palestinian sources placed the number at 60. Israel’s navy also reportedly participated with its own bombardment.

The IDF did not comment on the attacks.

