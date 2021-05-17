Jewish Man Hurt in Lod Riots Dies of Wounds

i24 News – A Jewish man who was seriously wounded during Arab rioting in the central Israeli city of Lod last week has died from his wounds, reportedly becoming the first Jewish casualty since violent riots broke out in mixed Jewish-Arab cities following tensions in Jerusalem.

Yigal Yehoshua, 56, a resident of Lod’s Ganei Aviv neighborhood, was pronounced dead Monday morning.

He was allegedly attacked by Arabs who threw stones at his neighborhood when he was returning home from work last Tuesday.

The incident occurred after the funeral of Musa Hasson, 25, who was allegedly shot by a Jewish resident of Lod the day before.

Israel has struggled to contain a surge of violent rioting in mixed Jewish-Arab cities across the country that has coincided with daily barrages of rocket attacks fired from Gaza and unrest spreading to the West Bank.

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on Friday said that it was working alongside the Israel Police in dealing with the violent ethnic clashes taking place in mixed Jewish-Arab cities across Israel.

The security service called the rioting “terrorism for all intents and purposes” and said that it is using its intelligence-gathering capabilities to prevent violent confrontations and to find and prosecute the perpetrators.