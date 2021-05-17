UN Statement Being Blocked by US Does Not Mention Gaza Rocket Attacks

i24 News – A draft statement by the United Nations Security Council currently being blocked by the United States makes no mention of the over 3,000 rockets fired by Gaza terrorists at Israeli civilians over the past week, according to a copy obtained by The Times of Israel.

The 15-member Security Council held its third emergency meeting on Sunday amid the daily barrage of rocket attacks fired by Gaza terrorists at Israeli civilians and Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip to prevent these rocket attacks from harming Israeli civilians.

For the third time, member states on Sunday attempted to pass a joint resolution calling for a ceasefire with the US being the sole member to vote against the statement all three attempts.

In a call with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Saturday, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin reiterated US support for Israel’s right to self defense and “strongly” condemned Gaza terrorists firing rockets at Israeli civilians. Lloyd also urged an end to the fighting and the restoration of calm.

The Israeli army says that the 3,000 rockets fired by Islamist terrorists from the Gaza Strip toward the Jewish state since the conflict escalated is the highest rate ever recorded.