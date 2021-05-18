Tuesday, May 18th | 7 Sivan 5781

May 18, 2021 1:56 pm
France: Macron, Egypt’s Sisi, Jordan King to Hold Talks Seeking Mideast Ceasefire

avatar by i24 News

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi inspect the construction works of the new Egyptian administrative capital, east of Cairo, January 28, 2019. Photo: MOHAMED EL-SHAHED (AFP)

i24 News – France’s President Emmanuel Macron, his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II will hold talks Tuesday aimed at seeking a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, the French presidency said.

Sisi is currently in Paris for summits on Africa while Abdullah will join by video conference, the Elysee said.

“The trilateral meeting aims above all to work for a rapid ceasefire and prevent the conflict from extending,” the presidency said.

