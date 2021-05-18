Tuesday, May 18th | 7 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Bombed 120 Targets in Gaza Strip Over Past 24 Hours

Reports: Egypt Offering Ceasefire Beginning Thursday Morning

US: House Foreign Affairs Chair Won’t Delay Weapons Sale to Israel

EU – Minus Hungary – Calls for Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire

In First, Gaza Logs No Deaths from Overnight Israeli Strikes

France: Macron, Egypt’s Sisi, Jordan King to Hold Talks Seeking Mideast Ceasefire

Two Dead, 184 Injured in Bleacher Collapse at Givat Ze’ev Synagogue

US Defense Secretary Reiterates Support for Israel’s Right to Defend Itself

EU Set to Call for Israel-Palestinian Peace Talks with US, Russia

Blinken: Israel Gave US More Info on Gaza Media Building Bombing

May 18, 2021 2:05 pm
0

In First, Gaza Logs No Deaths from Overnight Israeli Strikes

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City May 17, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Gaza health officials said on Tuesday they had no reports of Palestinians killed overnight in ongoing Israeli strikes on the enclave, the first apparent reduction of casualties since fighting erupted on May 10.

The intensity of Palestinian rocket attacks on Israel also waned between midnight and 1000 a.m. (0700 GMT), a Reuters witness said. Israeli rocket alerts indicated the latest salvos were focused on border communities rather than targets deeper within Israel.

World powers are pushing for a Gaza truce.

The Israeli military’s chief spokesman, Brigadier-General Hidai Zilberman, said it was continuing to operate in Gaza in accordance with a target list for the coming 24 hours.

“The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is not talking about a ceasefire. We’re focused on the firing,” he told Army Radio.

Gaza residents counted 60 Israeli strikes overnight.

Officials on both sides have previously said that some Gaza casualties have been buried in collapsed buildings and bunkers, making immediate tallies difficult.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.