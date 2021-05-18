Tuesday, May 18th | 7 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Defense Secretary Reiterates Support for Israel’s Right to Defend Itself

EU Set to Call for Israel-Palestinian Peace Talks with US, Russia

Blinken: Israel Gave US More Info on Gaza Media Building Bombing

IDF: 150 Palestinian Terrorists in Gaza Eliminated, Attack on Tunnel System Continues

IDF Returns Fire Following Rockets from Lebanon; Gaza Fighting Slows

Hamas Fires Rockets Again After Night of Heavy IDF Strikes

Biden Tells Netanyahu US Supports Gaza Ceasefire, Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

Rockets Fired from Lebanon Set Off Sirens in Northern Israel

IDF Strikes 5 Houses of High-Ranking Hamas Commanders in Gaza

Jewish Man Hurt in Lod Riots Dies of Wounds

May 18, 2021 12:27 pm
0

US Defense Secretary Reiterates Support for Israel’s Right to Defend Itself

avatar by i24 News

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Defense Department personnel during a visit by US President Joe Biden at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, February 10, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

i24 News – US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a phone call Tuesday with his Israeli counterpart, Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, reiterated US support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rockets fired by Gaza terrorist groups at Israeli civilians.

“Secretary Austin reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself and to protect Israeli civilians, and lamented the loss of innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives. He expressed his support for de-escalation of the conflict and the restoration of calm,” the readout of the conversation provided by Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby states.

Gantz thanked Austin “for the American administration’s support of Israel’s right to self-defense and thanked him for the condolences conveyed to Israeli families who have lost loved ones to Hamas’ rocket fire,” according to a statement.

Gantz discussed the military objectives that Israel has achieved in Gaza in the past few days and added that the operation will continue with the goal of achieving “long-term quiet.”

“Israel will continue to act responsibly, both in terms of its security and foreign policy,” Gantz told Austin.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.